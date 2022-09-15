30-year prison sentence requested for Seaman coach guilty of child sex crimes

41-year-old Jeffrey Pierce
41-year-old Jeffrey Pierce(Topeka Capital-Journal)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Federal prosecutors have recommended a sentence of 30 years in prison for a former high school teacher and coach in the Topeka area who pleaded guilty to child sex crimes.

Court records indicate that on Thursday, Sept. 15, federal prosecutors recommended a sentence of 30 years for Jeffrey Pierce, the former Seaman teacher and coach who pled guilty to child pornography charges.

“The United States requests a sentence of 30 years for this defendant who preyed on young boys in the same school in which he was entrusted to be a guardian and a mentor to these children,” said the filing.

The trial attorneys indicate that evidence shows Pierce engaged in “depraved sexual abuse of children for several years” between 2015 and 2020 and gave the victims a “lifetime of trauma and hardship.”

“By spending 30 years of his life behind bars, while the victims suffer a lifetime of emotional and psychological imprisonment for the things he did to them,” said the Department of Justice trial attorneys.

In September 2020, Pierce was accused of sexual exploitation of teenage boys on social media. He originally pleaded not guilty to the crime, however, changed his plea to guilty in January 2022.

Pierce was fired from Seaman High School where he worked as a basketball coach and history teacher to support his wife and two daughters. Before he worked at Seaman, he was also a teacher and coach in the Auburn-Washburn school district.

The FBI conducted an extensive investigation which included calls for parents to report suspicious information.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for 9 a.m. on Sept. 22.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saterah Hampton
Corrections officer arrested after relationship with Topeka inmate discovered
FILE
Manhunt in Wabaunsee Co. called off, residents asked to keep doors locked
Students walk to and from classes on Washburn University campus.
Washburn, Emporia State, Kansas and K-State college rankings released
Felicia Miller said her daughter Ariel Young didn’t recognize her own mother when she woke from...
Ariel Young’s mom questions what sentence would be if roles were reversed in Britt Reid crash
Wahlburgers opens new location in Topeka

Latest News

False reports of an active shooter drew a heavy police presence to Hayden Catholic High School
Active Shooter False Alarm at Hayden High
KCC requires Evergy to explain $1.2 billion increase in capital spending plan
SWAT team serves search warrant in Southwest Topeka
SWAT team serves search warrant in Southwest Topeka
Topeka Metro reminds students they can ride the bus for free
Topeka Metro reminds students they can ride the bus for free