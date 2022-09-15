30-year prison sentence requested for Seaman coach guilty of child sex crimes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Federal prosecutors have recommended a sentence of 30 years in prison for a former high school teacher and coach in the Topeka area who pleaded guilty to child sex crimes.

Court records indicate that on Thursday, Sept. 15, federal prosecutors recommended a sentence of 30 years for Jeffrey Pierce, the former Seaman teacher and coach who pled guilty to child pornography charges.

“The United States requests a sentence of 30 years for this defendant who preyed on young boys in the same school in which he was entrusted to be a guardian and a mentor to these children,” said the filing.

The trial attorneys indicate that evidence shows Pierce engaged in “depraved sexual abuse of children for several years” between 2015 and 2020 and gave the victims a “lifetime of trauma and hardship.”

“By spending 30 years of his life behind bars, while the victims suffer a lifetime of emotional and psychological imprisonment for the things he did to them,” said the Department of Justice trial attorneys.

In September 2020, Pierce was accused of sexual exploitation of teenage boys on social media. He originally pleaded not guilty to the crime, however, changed his plea to guilty in January 2022.

Pierce was fired from Seaman High School where he worked as a basketball coach and history teacher to support his wife and two daughters. Before he worked at Seaman, he was also a teacher and coach in the Auburn-Washburn school district.

The FBI conducted an extensive investigation which included calls for parents to report suspicious information.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for 9 a.m. on Sept. 22.

