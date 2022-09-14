Woman, teen hospitalized after car flips off of I-35 near Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman and a teenager from the Emporia area were sent to the hospital after their car flipped off of I-35 near Emporia.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:55 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 117.6 on northbound I-35 in Lyon Co. with reports of an injury accident.

When officials arrived, they reported that a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by Barbara L. Stuhlsatz, 59, of Burns, had lost control after passing a Commercial Motor Vehicle. This caused the vehicle to flip off the Intestate.

KHP indicated that Burns and a 13-year-old boy were both taken to Newman Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries.

