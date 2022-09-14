Wednesday night forecast: Summer reminds us we aren’t done with it yet

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’ve seen another warm day with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. We will cool down for tonight with temperatures Thursday morning in the low 60s but we climb to 90º again in the afternoon. There is a slight chance for some leftover showers and thunderstorms in Central Kansas Thursday night into Friday morning. The initial rain will be coming out from West Kansas but is expected to weaken once it moves east. We will be reminded that Summer isn’t finished yet with temperatures next week in the mid 90s.

Taking Action:

As temperatures remain in the upper 80s-low 90s the rest of the work week, make sure you’re staying hydrated. The good news is the humidity will remain tolerable (low) so heat indices won’t be much of an issue. The heat (and humidity) will be even more of an issue especially Sunday into at least the first half of next work week. With rain chances low, you don’t need to cancel any outdoor plans but continue to check back the next couple days on the highest chance for all of northeast KS for Friday night into Saturday morning.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low-mid 60s for most areas however areas in north-central KS may only drop in the upper 60s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds Highs in the mid 80s-low 90. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Rain chances are slim for the next 8 day. While there are several chances, the chances we have will come with isolated showers and t-storms with many spots getting less than 0.10″ with isolated areas possibly getting 0.10″-0.30″. With that said, temperatures are going to be the big weather story with gusts 20-30 mph almost everyday for the next 8 days. This will be something to monitor with the dry conditions on the potential for the fire danger risk to increase.

An isolated shower or two can’t be completely ruled out late Thursday afternoon through Friday morning mainly in north-central KS. We’ll continue with a mix of sun and clouds Friday with highs once again in the mid 80s to low 90s.

With highs staying in the upper 80s-low 90s Saturday, you’ll notice higher humidity which will be more of a concern Sunday and Monday as well where highs will be more in the mid to even upper 90s. Heat indices 97-102 are possible.

There remains uncertainty on whether a cold front starts to push through next Wednesday or if it holds up to the north. This will determine if it stays hot Wednesday through Friday next week or if it cools back down to more seasonal temperatures. For the most part models are trending drier than the past couple days so will continue to monitor that trend as well in the coming days.

