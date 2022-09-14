Topeka City Council discusses South Topeka development

Topeka City Councilmembers heard feedback on a way to spark development in South Topeka.
By Reina Flores
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka City Councilmembers heard feedback on a way to spark development in South Topeka.

They held a public hearing on a proposed redevelopment district along S. Topeka Blvd. It would include the former White Lakes Mall property, the former Gordmans, the old Fox Theatre on Croix, and the Blind Tiger and Wild Horse Saloon.

The Greater Topeka Partnership says it could spark new business, like hotels and restaurants. One resident who spoke Tuesday night was concerned she may lose her home if it happens, but was reassured to hear that won’t happen.

“We aren’t going to lose our home,” she told 13 NEWS, “and that makes us very happy.”

“To be clear, if you wake up and your home happens to be in a redeveloping district, it doesn’t necessarily mean anything to you, unless you want to do something with your property,” GTP’s Curtis Sneden. “It’s not as though homes were going to be lost.”

The council did not make a decision Tuesday. They’ll consider the proposal at their October 1 meeting.

