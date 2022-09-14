Tom Brady suggests he may retire…again

By CNN staff
Sep. 14, 2022
(CNN) - Tom Brady is suggesting he may retire soon – again.

The 45-year-old quarterback retired after the 2021 season, only to reverse the decision six weeks later.

Maybe this time it would be for real.

Speaking on his “Let’s Go” podcast, Brady said he’s got more responsibilities now with kids who are growing up.

He also pointed out that for the past 23 years he hasn’t been able to celebrate Christmas or Thanksgiving with his family.

Brady may also be eager to move on to easy money. He’s inked a 10-year deal with Fox to work as an NFL analyst.

The role is reportedly worth $375 million and starts whenever he retires.

