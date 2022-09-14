Sit-in planned as Board of Regents set to discuss higher education landscape

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A sit-in has been planned by the Emporia State University student body as the Kansas Board of Regents is set to discuss the higher education landscape at its Wednesday meeting.

Emporia State University says through presenting a policy framework to the Kansas Board of Regents, it has taken the next steps to become a Forward Focused, Future Ready institution focusing only on students.

ESU said the Framework for Workforce management discussion is set on the KBOR agenda for consideration and possible action at its Wednesday, Sept. 14, meeting. If approved, ti said the framework would allow it to realign resources to address structural deficits which have been ongoing and accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since January, the University said it has gathered input from students, faculty and staff and every area of campus has been reviewed. It said it is moving forward with a strategy focused to align resources to meet the rapidly changing needs of students.

“We went to our students for input. And we are listening,” said ESU President Ken Hush president.

Recently, ESU said it has implemented meaningful programs, increased basic needs services, elevated student events, launched a competitive disc golf team and announced its competitive eSports will launch in the spring of 2023.

In addition, the University noted that community support continues to fuel student scholarships. It said Lyon Co. continues to generously fund scholarships. Additionally, it said the Jones Foundation introduced the Jones Success Scholarship - a student success, incentive-based scholarship which increases each year the student progresses with the chance for a total of over $7,000 over four years.

ESU also said it recently announced the expansion of in-state tuition to every state in the lower 48 states.

“Our community partners are tremendous and have been instrumental in enabling Emporia State University to implement exciting new initiatives,” says Hush. “Our community has a history of demonstrating incredible generosity and investment in our students. We cannot thank them enough.”

While these initiatives are important, ESU said they still do not address the root cause of the pressure higher education faces today. It said now is the time to make a real change.

The University indicated that what students need and expect from higher education has changed, as well as the landscape. It said students have more choices for a path forward after high school given the current workforce shortage and enrollment in 4-year institutions has steadily declined.

A recent Pew Research study found that 61% of Americans say higher education is headed in the wrong direction. Specifically, respondents railed on the high cost of attendance and students not having the skills they need to succeed in the workplace after graduation.

In response to student input and industry signals, ESU said it has taken intentional steps to find what needs to be done to put the student body on the path to long-term success.

ESU noted that the changing landscape has prompted the KBOR to hire RPK - a higher education consulting company - to conduct a system-wide review of academic programs at Regents institutions.

ESU said it took it a step further and spent more than 1,000 hours in an extensive and thorough analysis process. Led by academic and administrative campus leaders, it said the group studied program and enrollment trends, employer needs, state and national job growth projections, student interest, program profit and loss information, department sustainability and efficiencies and cultural and community contribution. The results are aligned with the preliminary findings from RPK.

“Going forward, ESU will realign resources in programs that sit squarely in our strike zone,” said Hush. “For example, ESU excels in programs like nursing, biology, technology, business, psychology and teacher education. In fact, we are further refocusing and reenergizing some of our teacher preparation programs. No one does teacher education better than Emporia State University! We are also going to reimagine programs that will best serve students today and tomorrow.”

To enable necessary investments, ESU said it is now required to make difficult decisions about where to put future funds. In June, it said the KBOR voted to extend the Workforce Management Framework through Dec. 31 to allow universities a chance to submit a framework to implement the policy on campus.

“We must have the courage to make hard choices and to have the fortitude to press onward so we can do the highest good for the most people,” said Hush. “We have a responsibility to our students to do the right, and best, thing for them and their future. It’s why we are here.”

ESU noted that while the framework does not take faculty tenure away, it does, however, temporarily take away some protections tenure gives these employees during reduction needs.

However, students at Emporia State have taken the policy as budget and staff cuts. A “Stop The Cuts” sit-in has been planned by the student body on campus and is set for 10 a.m. on Wednesday on the lawn in front of Plumb Hall.

For more information about the Framework, click HERE.

