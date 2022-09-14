SE Monroe to close for crane placement

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 14, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - SE Monroe St. in Topeka is set to close for the placement of a crane.

The City of Topeka says on Monday, Sept. 19, that P1 Group will completely close SE Monroe St. from 9th St. to 10th Ave. to place a crane.

While the closure is expected to be in place for the entire day, the City said it is only expected to be in place for one day.

