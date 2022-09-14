Saint Marys 19-year-old sent to hospital after hitting semi-truck on I-70

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Saint Marys 19-year-old was sent to the hospital after she hit a semi-truck from North Carolina on I-70 in Topeka.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of Interstate 70 and Auburn Rd. with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they reported a 2002 Honda CR-V driven by Ana Garcia, 19, of Saint Marys, had been traveling west on the interstate in the left lane as a 2020 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Ruhullah Ghulami, 29, of Raleigh, N.C., was in the right lane.

According to the report, Garcia hit Ghulami’s semi which caused her to crash into the north ditch.

KHP noted that Garcia was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with suspected minor injuries as Ghulami and his passenger, Hamid Ghulami, 31, of Raliegh, both were released from the scene with no apparent injury.

