Saint Marys 19-year-old sent to hospital after hitting semi-truck on I-70

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Saint Marys 19-year-old was sent to the hospital after she hit a semi-truck from North Carolina on I-70 in Topeka.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of Interstate 70 and Auburn Rd. with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they reported a 2002 Honda CR-V driven by Ana Garcia, 19, of Saint Marys, had been traveling west on the interstate in the left lane as a 2020 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Ruhullah Ghulami, 29, of Raleigh, N.C., was in the right lane.

According to the report, Garcia hit Ghulami’s semi which caused her to crash into the north ditch.

KHP noted that Garcia was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with suspected minor injuries as Ghulami and his passenger, Hamid Ghulami, 31, of Raliegh, both were released from the scene with no apparent injury.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight people were injured in a head-on crash in Perry late Monday afternoon.
KHP releases details into head-on collision along Highway 24
A man and woman from Tennessee who were wanted on fugitive warrants since 2019 were located and...
Topeka police arrest 2 fugitives wanted since 2019 by Tennessee authorities
Damian Conner and his family
GoFundMe raises funds for funeral, children of victim of rain-slickened I-135 crash
Wahlburgers opens new location in Topeka
Students walk to and from classes on Washburn University campus.
Washburn, Emporia State, Kansas and K-State college rankings released

Latest News

Manhattan High School National Merit Semi-finalists
Manhattan high schoolers named 2023 National Merit Scholar semifinalists
FILE
Woman, teen hospitalized after car flips off of I-35 near Emporia
Jefferson's Topeka
Jefferson's in Topeka celebrates official grand opening
Wichita City Council
Wichita City council votes to decriminalize marijuana, fentanyl test strips