Ryder set to expand in Topeka, creating estimated $500 million economic impact

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka and Shawnee County’s Joint Economic Development Organization (JEDO) approved an incentive agreement on Wednesday that will expand Ryder’s business in Topeka.

Ryder says they’re a company dedicated to transportation and fleet management solutions and this expansion will build out and manage warehouse operations and also provide transportation services on behalf of one of its supply-chain customers.

“It’s great to see a company like Ryder expand their reach in Topeka/Shawnee County,” said Molly Howey, president of GO Topeka. “The potential economic impact stemming from their investment is going to be felt throughout our community, further solidifying the strength of our local economy and the businesses operating here.

Previously referred to as “Project Three,” this business expansion is expected to result in an estimated economic impact locally of $500 million over 10 years, with Ryder projected to make a $2.5 million capital investment. The expansion will create up to 50 new full-time jobs. The performance-based JEDO incentive for this project is up to $373,000, resulting in a $250,000 return on investment.

“We sincerely appreciate the support of GO Topeka and JEDO as we expand our operations and bring more quality jobs to the area,” said Norm Brouillette, senior vice president of supply chain solutions for Ryder. “Topeka has a highly skilled workforce, and that’s critical to a company that prides itself on its people — and has for nearly 90 years now.

