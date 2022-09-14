Riley County reports 76 new COVID cases for the past week

By Alex Carter
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) recorded 76 new COVID cases for Riley County for the week of September 3-9.

Riley County is also currently in the high incidence category with 102.4 cases per 100,000 people. The new, updated Moderna and Pfizer vaccines arrived at the Riley County Health Department Clinic on Tuesday and will be available to the public starting on Thursday, September 15.

The Riley County Health Clinic is accepting walk-ins and people can schedule appointments by calling 785-776-4779 ext. 7675.

The hours for the clinic are listed below:

  • Monday-Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
  • Thursday: Noon – 6 p.m.
  • Friday: 8:30 - 11 a.m.

