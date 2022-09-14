RCPD arrest Aggieville aggravated battery suspect

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department, with the assistance from Fort Riley’s Criminal Investigation Division, arrested a man who is believed to be responsible for severely injuring a man behind Tate’s Bar in Manhattan.

Jordan Owens, 25, of Fort Riley was arrested Wednesday afternoon for aggravated battery after he reportedly punched a 23-year-old male several times, causing severe head injuries. The victim was found in the alley behind Tate’s bar in the 11000 block of Moro St. by a group of people who brought him to the emergency room.

The victim was later transported to KU Medical Center in Kansas City for further treatment, although no current medical status is available.

Owens remains in the Riley County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon on a bond of $50,000.

