Public Defender sworn in as Shawnee County Judge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There’s yet another Judge in Shawnee County.

On Wednesday, Maban Wright was sworn in to preside over Shawnee County District Court’s Division 13. Retired Judge Nancy Parrish administered the oath.

Judge Wright will begin her duties starting Monday, September 19th. She was appointed to the position by Governor Kelly and previously worked for the Kansas State Board of Indigent Defense Services.

Wright will take over for Judge David Debenham, who retired on June 14th.

