Public Defender sworn in as Shawnee County Judge

Maban Wright was sworn in as judge for Shawnee County District Court on Wednesday.
By Alex Carter
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There’s yet another Judge in Shawnee County.

On Wednesday, Maban Wright was sworn in to preside over Shawnee County District Court’s Division 13. Retired Judge Nancy Parrish administered the oath.

Judge Wright will begin her duties starting Monday, September 19th. She was appointed to the position by Governor Kelly and previously worked for the Kansas State Board of Indigent Defense Services.

Wright will take over for Judge David Debenham, who retired on June 14th.

Judge Wright sworn in
