North Topeka church invites community to annual hoe-down

Kansas Ave. United Methodist Church, 1029 N. Kanas Ave., is hosting it Community Hoe-down, 4-6:30pm Saturday, Sept. 17
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Ave. United Methodist Church is hosting its 12th annual Community Hoe-Down.

The event is coming up from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at the church in NOTO, 1029 N. Kanas Ave.

The church invites everyone to enjoy musical entertainment, children’s activities, and games, plus free hot dogs, chips, soda and cookies.

Kevin Johnson and Jennifer Johnson visited Eye on NE Kansas to invite the community to the event.

