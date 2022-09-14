North Topeka church invites community to annual hoe-down

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Ave. United Methodist Church is hosting its 12th annual Community Hoe-Down.

The event is coming up from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at the church in NOTO, 1029 N. Kanas Ave.

The church invites everyone to enjoy musical entertainment, children’s activities, and games, plus free hot dogs, chips, soda and cookies.

Kevin Johnson and Jennifer Johnson visited Eye on NE Kansas to invite the community to the event.

