No. 2 Washburn volleyball tops Emporia State to remain undefeated

Washburn Volleyball has high expectations this year
Washburn Volleyball has high expectations this year
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - It was another day in the office for No. 2 Washburn Volleyball as they improve to 11-0 on the season, after sweeping Emporia State, 3-0 Tuesday night.

Austin Broadie led all players with 10 kills, Corinna McMullen both teams with 19 assists and Sophie McMullen led all players with 14 digs.

The ‘Bods are back in action Saturday night against No. 13 Northwest Missouri State at six p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicles came to rest facing the same direction along US-24 in Perry after colliding...
Head-on crash closes US-24 in Perry
FILE
KC man perishes after pinned underneath Jeep with son, friend inside
Eight people were injured in a head-on crash in Perry late Monday afternoon.
KHP releases details into head-on collision along Highway 24
Justin Packham
Shawnee man facing 20 years for child porn charges
A school bus overturned in Clay County on Monday morning.
Two children, driver injured after school bus with 30 kids inside overturns

Latest News

Washburn Rural celebrating after a goal against Junction City
Washburn Rural boys soccer crushes Junction City
Emporia State women’s basketball releases 2022 schedule
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, celebrates after running back Isiah...
Where to watch the Chiefs during the 2022 season
Topeka High's Logan Murray celebrating a goal against Topeka West
Topeka High’s second half surge downs Topeka West