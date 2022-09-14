No. 2 Washburn volleyball tops Emporia State to remain undefeated

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - It was another day in the office for No. 2 Washburn Volleyball as they improve to 11-0 on the season, after sweeping Emporia State, 3-0 Tuesday night.

Austin Broadie led all players with 10 kills, Corinna McMullen both teams with 19 assists and Sophie McMullen led all players with 14 digs.

The ‘Bods are back in action Saturday night against No. 13 Northwest Missouri State at six p.m.

