New scam asks residents to download app allowing remote access to devices
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Marysville Police Department says it has been notified by a local bank that a scam has been circulating the area with a new twist.
MPD said that residents have reported getting a fraud alert that asks them to download the app AnyDesk. However, the app is essentially a remote desktop software that allows the scammer complete access to your phone or computer.
If ever in doubt about a scam, MPD said residents should call local law enforcement or their financial institution.
MPD also provided the following scam reminders:
- If it is too good to be true, it is a scam.
- No company or police department will ever ask for iTunes gift cards from Walmart as payment to avoid being arrested.
- Credit card companies do not need to call the account owner to verify a card number.
MPD asked residents to be extra cautious when providing any personal information over the phone without verifying who the caller is.
