New scam asks residents to download app allowing remote access to devices

MARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Marysville Police Department says it has been notified by a local bank that a scam has been circulating the area with a new twist.

MPD said that residents have reported getting a fraud alert that asks them to download the app AnyDesk. However, the app is essentially a remote desktop software that allows the scammer complete access to your phone or computer.

If ever in doubt about a scam, MPD said residents should call local law enforcement or their financial institution.

MPD also provided the following scam reminders:

If it is too good to be true, it is a scam.

No company or police department will ever ask for iTunes gift cards from Walmart as payment to avoid being arrested.

Credit card companies do not need to call the account owner to verify a card number.

MPD asked residents to be extra cautious when providing any personal information over the phone without verifying who the caller is.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.