New scam asks residents to download app allowing remote access to devices

FILE
FILE(Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Marysville Police Department says it has been notified by a local bank that a scam has been circulating the area with a new twist.

MPD said that residents have reported getting a fraud alert that asks them to download the app AnyDesk. However, the app is essentially a remote desktop software that allows the scammer complete access to your phone or computer.

If ever in doubt about a scam, MPD said residents should call local law enforcement or their financial institution.

MPD also provided the following scam reminders:

  • If it is too good to be true, it is a scam.
  • No company or police department will ever ask for iTunes gift cards from Walmart as payment to avoid being arrested.
  • Credit card companies do not need to call the account owner to verify a card number.

MPD asked residents to be extra cautious when providing any personal information over the phone without verifying who the caller is.

