Manhunt in Wabaunsee Co. called off, residents asked to keep doors locked

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - While a manhunt in Wabaunsee Co. has been called off, residents have been asked to continue to keep their doors locked.

Late Wednesday morning, Sept. 14, the Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office says it called off a manhunt in the McFarland/Paxico area after the suspect was not found.

The Sheriff’s Office said it started the manhunt in the area around 9:30 a.m. and asked residents to keep doors locked and ensure that any keys were removed from vehicles.

While the search was called off around two hours later, residents have been asked to continue to keep buildings and vehicles secure.

