Manhattan man’s motorcycle found after stolen while he was out of town

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man’s motorcycle has been found after it was stolen while he was out of town.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, officials were called to the 1400 block of University Dr. with reports of theft.

When officials arrived, they said a 20-year-old man reported his 2018 Honda Grom motorcycle had been stolen between Sept. 9 and 10 while he was out of town.

On Sept. 10, RCPD said officers saw the bike and attempted to pull the driver over for not having a visible tag, however, the driver sped away. The bike was later recovered in the 3000 block of Conrow Dr.

RCPD said the theft caused an estimated loss of $3,750 to the victim.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

