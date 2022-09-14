Manhattan high schoolers named 2023 National Merit Scholar semifinalists

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Four students from Manhattan High School have been named as semifinalists for the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 says officials of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced on Wednesday, Sept. 14, that four Manhattan High School students were named semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program.

USD 383 noted that Bepeh Amama, Lillian Brooks-Kanost, Julius Neumann and Vinny Sun were all named semifinalists.

“The Manhattan High School community is very excited and happy for our National Merit Semi-Finalists,” MHS Principal Michael Dorst said. “Their dedication to school, hard work, and activities is admirable, and the support of family, teachers, and friends is what makes this recognition possible.”

From about 16,000 semifinalists, Manhattan-Ogden indicated that only 15,000 are expected to be named finalists and will be notified of that designation in February. It said all National Merit Scholarship winners will be chosen from this group of finalists.

The District said scholar designees are chosen based on skill level, accomplishments and the potential for success in rigorous college studies - without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin or religious preference.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.