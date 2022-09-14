Manhattan high schoolers named 2023 National Merit Scholar semifinalists

Manhattan High School National Merit Semi-finalists
Manhattan High School National Merit Semi-finalists(Manhattan High School)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Four students from Manhattan High School have been named as semifinalists for the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 says officials of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced on Wednesday, Sept. 14, that four Manhattan High School students were named semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program.

USD 383 noted that Bepeh Amama, Lillian Brooks-Kanost, Julius Neumann and Vinny Sun were all named semifinalists.

“The Manhattan High School community is very excited and happy for our National Merit Semi-Finalists,” MHS Principal Michael Dorst said. “Their dedication to school, hard work, and activities is admirable, and the support of family, teachers, and friends is what makes this recognition possible.”

From about 16,000 semifinalists, Manhattan-Ogden indicated that only 15,000 are expected to be named finalists and will be notified of that designation in February. It said all National Merit Scholarship winners will be chosen from this group of finalists.

The District said scholar designees are chosen based on skill level, accomplishments and the potential for success in rigorous college studies - without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin or religious preference.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight people were injured in a head-on crash in Perry late Monday afternoon.
KHP releases details into head-on collision along Highway 24
A man and woman from Tennessee who were wanted on fugitive warrants since 2019 were located and...
Topeka police arrest 2 fugitives wanted since 2019 by Tennessee authorities
Damian Conner and his family
GoFundMe raises funds for funeral, children of victim of rain-slickened I-135 crash
Wahlburgers opens new location in Topeka
Students walk to and from classes on Washburn University campus.
Washburn, Emporia State, Kansas and K-State college rankings released

Latest News

FILE
Woman, teen hospitalized after car flips off of I-35 near Emporia
FILE
Saint Marys 19-year-old sent to hospital after hitting semi-truck on I-70
Jefferson's Topeka
Jefferson's in Topeka celebrates official grand opening
Wichita City Council
Wichita City council votes to decriminalize marijuana, fentanyl test strips