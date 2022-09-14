Konza United Way started annual campaign to help children

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Konza United Way kicked off their annual campaign this week as they look to create long-lasting changes by addressing the underlying causes of certain problems. This year they wanted to make a focus on the children’s education and helping them learn to read.

Konza championed with the Dolly Pardon imagination library last fall to help with this campaign. Some of the authors of these books given are from around the area. The Imagination Library fosters a love of reading and learning in preschool children by mailing them a free, age-appropriate book each month until they turn 5 years old, regardless of the family’s income.

CEO of Konza United Way, Tara Claussen, said ever since covid they have wanted to make an impact on the lives of children in anyway they possibly can. ” We had a whole range of books that could have personal messages put in them, at the event we’ll bundle them all up and we’ll share them with our partner agencies through the community and maybe even beyond that so we can get more books in the hands of our children because we want them to be able to read and be able to build their own libraries,” said Claussen.

Anyone can make a donation or reach out to the Konza United Way to help them in their success with helping the community.

