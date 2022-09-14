Kansas could shift high school graduation requirements, lower English, Math & Science provisions

FILE — Under the proposal, students would only need three units of Math and Science, with the...
By Joseph Hennessy and Shain Bergan
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
KANSAS (KCTV) - The Kansas Board of Education could change high school graduation requirements, but the discussion could continue for several more months.

The Board has been listening to Education Commissioner Randy Watson’s Graduation Requirements Task Force about a change for the last 15 months. Watson said they need to make a decision by June 1, 2023.

The big changes would impact several courses, including math and science. Students would only need three units of each, with the seventh coming from a STEM course like engineering or computer science.

Their plan keeps the minimum number of credits needed at 21, but students would decrease from four English units to 3.5 units, with either a half-unit of public speaking or debate.

The proposal includes 2.5 units of social studies, a half-credit of fine arts, and one additional humanities/arts unit instead of the current three units of history and government.

These changes not only impact students’ learning requirements but also teachers’ requirements as many would have to adjust to smaller roles in their subject.

All these changes still must be approved by the board of education. They resume a two-day meeting Wednesday at 9 a.m. in Topeka.

