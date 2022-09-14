Jefferson’s in Topeka celebrates official grand opening

(WIBW)
By Alex Carter and Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fairly new wing spot celebrated it official grand opening Tuesday afternoon.

Jefferson’s held a ribbon cutting at its Topeka restaurant, located at 29th and Wanamaker.

The restaurant was happy to expand from its two Lawrence locations, opening in the Capital City heading into this past summer.

“Topeka’s the single best open in the history of the company, Jefferson’s President Brandon Graham said. “We’ve been really well supported by the community, continue to be so even three months later.”

You can check out their menu at Jeffersons.com.

