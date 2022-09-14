Highway 24 to close as crews remove windmill nacelle after Monday crash

LEONARDVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Highway 24 will close near Leonardville as crews remove a windmill nacelle two days after it was left there following a crash.

The Riley Co. Police Department says Highway 24 from Crooked Creek to Falcon Rd. will be closed for an extended period of time on Wednesday, Sept. 14, as crews work to remove a windmill nacelle from the road.

On Monday, emergency crews were called to the same area after a trailer hauling the nacelle overturned just east of Leonardville. Details of the crash have not been released as it remains under investigation.

The highway was closed in both directions for hours on Monday as crews attempted to clear the wreck.

It is unclear how long the highway will be closed.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.