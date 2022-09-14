Highland Park group helps girls power up

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of Highland Park High School students wants their classmates to feel the love.

Student leaders in the Scots’ “Girl Up” program handed out roses to their classmates last week in honor of National Suicide Prevention Week. The flowers came with kind words, such as, “You matter,” and ,“You are beautiful.”

Senior Alize Davis is president of the group this year. She was joined in the rose distribution by fellow senior Daymar Morales Conner, junior Jaydah Watson and sophomore Erika Roberds.

Junior Emily Lopez and sophomore Makrella Campbell also are part of the ‘Girl Up’ leadership.

The group is in its sixth year at Highland Park. It aims to empower girls in the school, not only with positive affirmations -they’ve also taken self defense classes, had mental health training, learned about conflict resolution, gained healthy living and self-care lessons, and even learned how to change the oil on their cars.

In addition, they volunteer in the community for organizations like Harvesters, and around their school.

Girl Up is a program through the United Nations looking to empower and develop young female leaders around the world.

