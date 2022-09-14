Goodyear to invest $125 million in Topeka tire plant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka and Shawnee County’s Joint Economic Development Organization (JEDO) board approved an incentive agreement that is expected to result in an estimated economic impact locally of $480 million over 10 years.

Previously referred to as “Project Boomerang,” Goodyear is projected to make a five-year investment of $125 million and create up to 40 new full-time jobs. The performance-based JEDO incentive for this project is up to $585,000, resulting in a 713% return on investment for Topeka and Shawnee County.

“Goodyear is deeply grateful for the ongoing partnership and support of JEDO and the greater Topeka community,” said Tim Davis, manufacturing director for Goodyear-Topeka. “Our Topeka facility is integral to our operations, and this investment will help position Goodyear to continue to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

“It’s great to see a company like Goodyear further their investment in the Topeka area,” said Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla. “The growth of our existing employers is a key driver of local job creation. It’s exciting to see these economic wins unfold before our eyes.”

