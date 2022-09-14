Goodyear to invest $125 million in Topeka tire plant

(WIBW)
By Alex Carter
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka and Shawnee County’s Joint Economic Development Organization (JEDO) board approved an incentive agreement that is expected to result in an estimated economic impact locally of $480 million over 10 years.

Previously referred to as “Project Boomerang,” Goodyear is projected to make a five-year investment of $125 million and create up to 40 new full-time jobs. The performance-based JEDO incentive for this project is up to $585,000, resulting in a 713% return on investment for Topeka and Shawnee County.

“Goodyear is deeply grateful for the ongoing partnership and support of JEDO and the greater Topeka community,” said Tim Davis, manufacturing director for Goodyear-Topeka. “Our Topeka facility is integral to our operations, and this investment will help position Goodyear to continue to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

“It’s great to see a company like Goodyear further their investment in the Topeka area,” said Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla. “The growth of our existing employers is a key driver of local job creation. It’s exciting to see these economic wins unfold before our eyes.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and woman from Tennessee who were wanted on fugitive warrants since 2019 were located and...
Topeka police arrest 2 fugitives wanted since 2019 by Tennessee authorities
Eight people were injured in a head-on crash in Perry late Monday afternoon.
KHP releases details into head-on collision along Highway 24
Saterah Hampton
Corrections officer arrested after relationship with Topeka inmate discovered
Damian Conner and his family
GoFundMe raises funds for funeral, children of victim of rain-slickened I-135 crash
Wahlburgers opens new location in Topeka

Latest News

Ryder set to expand in Topeka, creating estimated $500 million economic impact
City Manager Stephen Wade
Konza working to help children in need
Konza United Way started annual campaign to help children
13 News at Six