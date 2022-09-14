Fred the Preparedness Dog offers advice to get you ready for emergencies

September is Emergency Preparedness Month, and Fred has tips to keep you ready
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - September is Emergency Preparedness Month in Kansas, which means time to make plans so you don’t get caught off guard.

Kansas Emergency Management Dir. Mike McNulty and Fred the Preparedness Dog visited Eye on NE Kansas with reminders on what families need to be prepared for a variety of disasters. Fred showed off items he carries in his emergency kit, including bottled water (with a bowl for him), medications, first aid items and a weather radio. McNulty says you should check your kit periodically to be sure everything is in working order and not expired.

Families can find a list of items to include in their emergency kits, what to include in an emergency plan, and other advice at http://www.fredthepreparednessdog.org/.

