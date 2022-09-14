Early-morning crash near Lawrence sends motorcycle driver to Topeka hospital

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning crash near Lawrence has sent a motorcycle driver to a hospital in Topeka.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, emergency crews were called to the area of K-10 Highway and U.S. Highway 40 between the Sixth St. and Bob Billings Pkwy. exits with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a motorcycle had been involved in a crash with another car.

No details on the crash have been released yet, however, the Sheriff’s Office said the driver of the motorcycle was rushed to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka due to the extent of his injuries.

Drivers in the area have been urged to use caution as crews continue to clear the scene.

