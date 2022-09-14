Country music legend Josh Turner to perform in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Country music legend Josh Turner will grace K-State’s McCain Auditorium stage for the annual McCain Performance Series.

Kansas State University says the 2022-2023 McCain Performance Series will present multiplatinum-selling country artists Josh Turner at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22 in McCain Auditorium, 1501 Goldstein Cir.

For almost 20 years, K-State said Turner has been one of the genre’s most recognizable voices with more than 8.5 million units sold and 2.5 billion global streams. Since his debut at the Grand Ole Opry in 2001, he has had a steady career of Billboard hits including “Long Black Train,” and “Your Man.”

Tickets are available now online or at the Ticket Office. Kids 17 and under get 50% off the general price of admission. To buy tickets online, click HERE.

