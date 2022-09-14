Corrections officer arrested after relationship with Topeka inmate discovered

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:41 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A corrections officer in Shawnee County has been put behind bars after it was discovered that she entered into an unlawful sexual relationship with one of her inmates.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that on Monday afternoon, Sept. 12, that Saterah R. Hampton, 23, of Topeka, was arrested by its Criminal Investigations Division.

Hampton, a local corrections officer, was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for unlawful sexual relations with an adult male inmate and trafficking contraband into a correctional facility.

As of Wednesday morning, the case remains under investigation. Hampton remains behind bars on a $75,000 bond.

