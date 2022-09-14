City set to close 57th St. for resurfacing project

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City is set to close 57th St. near S Topeka Blvd. for a resurfacing project.

The City of Topeka says around 5 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, it will close SW 57th St. between the west side of S Topeka Blvd. west to City Limits for asphalt pavement resurfacing.

The City noted that about 750 feet of the road will be completely closed.

During resurfacing operations, the City said the southbound right turn lane of S Topeka Blvd. onto 57th St. as well as the northbound left turn lane will be closed.

The City noted that no signed detour will be provided.

According to the City, the road should be reopened by 5 p.m. that night.

