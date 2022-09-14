The best way to put a crying baby to sleep, according to scientists

Want to stop your baby from crying? Scientists found the best way to do it.
Want to stop your baby from crying? Scientists found the best way to do it.(Pixabay via MGN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Here is the best way to get a baby to stop crying, according to science.

Hold the baby and walk around for five minutes. Then sit with the baby for five to eight minutes. Finally, put the baby in the crib.

According to a new study in the journal, Current Biology, that is the best way to get a baby to stop crying and sleep.

Researchers compared infant reactions to four scenarios to come up with the formula.

They say skipping the sitting part makes it harder for babies to sleep, and by extension, their parents.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight people were injured in a head-on crash in Perry late Monday afternoon.
KHP releases details into head-on collision along Highway 24
A man and woman from Tennessee who were wanted on fugitive warrants since 2019 were located and...
Topeka police arrest 2 fugitives wanted since 2019 by Tennessee authorities
Damian Conner and his family
GoFundMe raises funds for funeral, children of victim of rain-slickened I-135 crash
Wahlburgers opens new location in Topeka
Students walk to and from classes on Washburn University campus.
Washburn, Emporia State, Kansas and K-State college rankings released

Latest News

Saterah Hampton
Corrections officer arrested after relationship with Topeka inmate discovered
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Izium on Wednesday. The city had recently been...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy visits recently retaken, devastated city
FILE - Musician R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support...
Day 2 of jury deliberations at R. Kelly’s child porn trial
Queen Elizabeth II's children, King Charles III, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne, stood vigil...
Crowds gather in London to see queen’s coffin procession