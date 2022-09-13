Where to watch the Chiefs during the 2022 season

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, celebrates after running back Isiah...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, celebrates after running back Isiah Pacheco (10) scored a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With one regular season win under their belt, the Kansas City Chiefs have already demanded much attention. However, Thursday’s game against the Chargers is slated to be the only game this season exclusive to a streaming service.

While the 7 p.m. game on Thursday, Sept. 15, won’t be caught on any cable channels, those who subscribe to Amazon Prime will be able to watch it through their streaming service, Prime Video.

Here’s where to tentatively watch the rest of the 2022 season’s games:

DateGameChannel
Sunday, Sept. 25 - 12 p.m.Chiefs vs. Indianapolis Colts (Away)CBS
Sunday, Oct. 2 - 7:20 p.m.Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Away)NBC
Monday, Oct. 10 - 7:15 p.m.Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders (Home)ESPN
Sunday, Oct. 16 - 3:25 p.m.Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills (Home)CBS
Sunday, Oct. 23 - 3:25 p.m.Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers (Away)FOX
Sunday, Nov. 6 - 7:20 p.m.Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans (Home)NBC
Sunday, Nov. 13 - 12 p.m.Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Home)CBS
Sunday, Nov. 20 - 3:25 p.m.Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Away)CBS
Sunday, Nov. 27 - 3:25 p.m.Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Rams (Home)FOX
Sunday, Dec. 4 - 3:25 p.m.Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Away)CBS
Sunday, Dec. 11 - 7:20 p.m.Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos (Away)NBC
Sunday, Dec. 18 - 12 p.m.Chiefs vs. Houston Texans (Away)CBS
Saturday, Dec. 24 - 12 p.m.Chiefs vs. Seattle Seahawks (Home)FOX

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicles came to rest facing the same direction along US-24 in Perry after colliding...
Head-on crash closes US-24 in Perry
FILE
KC man perishes after pinned underneath Jeep with son, friend inside
Justin Packham
Shawnee man facing 20 years for child porn charges
A school bus overturned in Clay County on Monday morning.
Two children, driver injured after school bus with 30 kids inside overturns
Hugo Enrique Lopez-Vela
Topeka man booked into jail for DUI, found to have warrant for child sex crimes

Latest News

Topeka High's Logan Murray celebrating a goal against Topeka West
Topeka High’s second half surge downs Topeka West
FILE - Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels looks to pass the ball during an NCAA college football...
Kansas QB Jalon Daniels finding himself in national spotlight
Jordy Nelson hosts the second annual Jordy Nelson Legends Classic Softball game at Tointon...
Jordy Nelson Legends Classic Softball game back for its second year
Ichabods LB Grant Bruner named MIAA Defensive Athlete of the Week
Washburn LB Grant Bruner named MIAA Defensive Athlete of the Week