Where to watch the Chiefs during the 2022 season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With one regular season win under their belt, the Kansas City Chiefs have already demanded much attention. However, Thursday’s game against the Chargers is slated to be the only game this season exclusive to a streaming service.

While the 7 p.m. game on Thursday, Sept. 15, won’t be caught on any cable channels, those who subscribe to Amazon Prime will be able to watch it through their streaming service, Prime Video.

Here’s where to tentatively watch the rest of the 2022 season’s games:

Date Game Channel Sunday, Sept. 25 - 12 p.m. Chiefs vs. Indianapolis Colts (Away) CBS Sunday, Oct. 2 - 7:20 p.m. Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Away) NBC Monday, Oct. 10 - 7:15 p.m. Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders (Home) ESPN Sunday, Oct. 16 - 3:25 p.m. Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills (Home) CBS Sunday, Oct. 23 - 3:25 p.m. Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers (Away) FOX Sunday, Nov. 6 - 7:20 p.m. Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans (Home) NBC Sunday, Nov. 13 - 12 p.m. Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Home) CBS Sunday, Nov. 20 - 3:25 p.m. Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Away) CBS Sunday, Nov. 27 - 3:25 p.m. Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Rams (Home) FOX Sunday, Dec. 4 - 3:25 p.m. Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Away) CBS Sunday, Dec. 11 - 7:20 p.m. Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos (Away) NBC Sunday, Dec. 18 - 12 p.m. Chiefs vs. Houston Texans (Away) CBS Saturday, Dec. 24 - 12 p.m. Chiefs vs. Seattle Seahawks (Home) FOX

