Where to watch the Chiefs during the 2022 season
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With one regular season win under their belt, the Kansas City Chiefs have already demanded much attention. However, Thursday’s game against the Chargers is slated to be the only game this season exclusive to a streaming service.
While the 7 p.m. game on Thursday, Sept. 15, won’t be caught on any cable channels, those who subscribe to Amazon Prime will be able to watch it through their streaming service, Prime Video.
Here’s where to tentatively watch the rest of the 2022 season’s games:
|Date
|Game
|Channel
|Sunday, Sept. 25 - 12 p.m.
|Chiefs vs. Indianapolis Colts (Away)
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 2 - 7:20 p.m.
|Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Away)
|NBC
|Monday, Oct. 10 - 7:15 p.m.
|Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders (Home)
|ESPN
|Sunday, Oct. 16 - 3:25 p.m.
|Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills (Home)
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 23 - 3:25 p.m.
|Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers (Away)
|FOX
|Sunday, Nov. 6 - 7:20 p.m.
|Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans (Home)
|NBC
|Sunday, Nov. 13 - 12 p.m.
|Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Home)
|CBS
|Sunday, Nov. 20 - 3:25 p.m.
|Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Away)
|CBS
|Sunday, Nov. 27 - 3:25 p.m.
|Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Rams (Home)
|FOX
|Sunday, Dec. 4 - 3:25 p.m.
|Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Away)
|CBS
|Sunday, Dec. 11 - 7:20 p.m.
|Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos (Away)
|NBC
|Sunday, Dec. 18 - 12 p.m.
|Chiefs vs. Houston Texans (Away)
|CBS
|Saturday, Dec. 24 - 12 p.m.
|Chiefs vs. Seattle Seahawks (Home)
|FOX
