Waterline break causes lane closures in North Topeka

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A waterline break in North Topeka caused the closure of the southbound lanes of N Topeka Ave.

The City of Topeka says an emergency water line repair has been set up on N Kansas Ave. and Fairchild St. as a waterline break has caused traffic disruption in the area.

The City noted that the southbound lane of N Kansas Ave. will be closed at the intersection but will maintain southbound traffic using the 2-way left turn bay. It said northbound traffic will remain unaffected.

However, the City also said westbound traffic on Fairchild will have to yield to cross traffic and to eastbound traffic.

The City indicated that the water line repair should be completed in about five weeks depending on severity.

