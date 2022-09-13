Washburn University to host Career and Graduate School Fair Sept. 14

By Alex Carter
Published: Sep. 13, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University will host a Career and Graduate School Fair on Wednesday, September 14th.

Students will have the opportunity to visit with offices across the campus, organizations with open positions from across the local community, as well as graduate programs and internship opportunities on Wednesday, September 14th.

Students can also speak to potential employers about what kind of education and skills they look for when hiring specific jobs. 140 organizations offering internships, part-time and full-time positions, and graduate programs have registered to attend this event.

The school fair will take place Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Lee Arena on the Washburn University campus.

The public is also welcome to attend the event and The Washburn University Career Services department encourages everyone who attends to dress nicely and bring copies of their resume.

