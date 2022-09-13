Washburn University gifted $1 million to build new presidential home

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University has been gifted $1 million to build a new presidential home near the campus.

On Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Washburn University Alumni Association and Foundation said an anonymous donor gifted $1 million to build a new presidential residence near the campus.

“The location is a perfect fit for Washburn, which has transformed over the last two decades to become a bustling residential campus,” said Marshall Meek, president, of Washburn University Alumni Association and Foundation. “This is a vision we’ve had for some time, and once again, our alumni and friends step up to make a vision come to life. It never ceases to amaze me.”

The Association said the proposed site of the home is at 1709 SW MacVicar Ave. It said it bought the lot in 2021 and gifted it to the University for future use.

According to the Association, the announcement of the gift will allow Washburn to start the planning process.

“The site is a beautiful full-acre lot with mature trees. It is the ideal location for a presidential residence directly across the street from the main campus,” said Shelly Buhler, chair, Washburn University Board of Regents. “We are grateful to the donor who is making this vision a reality for us as we transition to a new leader.”

