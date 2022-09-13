Wahlburgers opens new location in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka now has its first Wahlburgers.

On Tuesday, September 13, the Greater Topeka Partnership held a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the store’s grand opening. The new Wahlburgers location will be inside of Hy-Vee at 2951 SW Wanamaker Rd.

Store Director, Jordan Eslick, had many positive things to say about the menu.

“It’s been amazing, so we are excited to serve all our Topeka friends come on in and try it,” said Jordan Eslick, Store Director. “It is an amazing menu, and we are just glad to add another place that you can eat on your radar.”

They will make burgers, shakes, salads and more.

