Tuesday forecast: Above normal temperatures the rest of the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After highs were in the 80s yesterday, there will be a lot more 90s the rest of the week for most of northeast Kansas. While we’re going to be dealing with more summer-like temperatures, the humidity remains in check so the ‘feels like’ temperatures will be near the actual temperature. Rain chances increase to end the week and for the first half of the weekend.

Taking Action:

As temperatures remain in the upper 80s-low 90s the rest of the week, make sure you’re staying hydrated. The good news is the humidity will remain tolerable (low) so heat indices won’t be much of an issue.

The rain chance increases slightly to end the work week in north-central KS before increasing eastward Friday night into Saturday but still remaining low. The chance is low enough where you don’t need to cancel any outdoor plans at this time due to uncertainty but keep checking back for updates.



Hopefully you enjoyed yesterday because it was our coolest day of the week with highs in the 80s as temperatures heat up both with lows and highs. Rain is needed across the area, unfortunately there aren’t any significant opportunities for the next 8 days but we will be keeping an eye on the Thursday through Saturday night time frame for at least low chances for portions of northeast Kansas to get a few hit and miss showers.

Normal High: 82/Normal Low: 59 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Winds SW/S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 50s-mid 60s. Winds S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

The rest of the week will have similar temperatures with lows in the 60s and highs for most in the upper 80s-low 90s. Depending how much cloud cover there might be, there may be a few spots closer to the mid 80s Friday and/or Saturday before temperatures heat up in the mid 90s especially by Monday before a gradual cooling trend occurs the remainder of next work week. There are indications of better chances for rain next week.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.