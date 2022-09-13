TPS students, staff pay tribute to 9 / 11

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students and staff members with USD 501 gathered outside Topeka High School on Monday, September 12, to pay tribute to the lives lost in the September 11th attacks.

Sunday, September 11, was the 21st anniversary of the 9 / 11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York. On Monday, members of the Topeka High J-ROTC held a flag raising ceremony at 7 a.m. to pause, remember, and reflect on that day back in 2001.

Topeka Public Schools superintendent, Dr. Tiffany Anderson, attended the tribute. When Dr. Anderson spoke with 13 NEWS she said after 21 years, today was a time to reflect but to also remember the lives lost on 9 / 11.

”This is a time to not only reflect on our freedoms and those that keep us safe but also to make sure that we don’t take it for granted to remember 9 / 11 those lives lost, to remember the military me and women who keep us safe and remember right here in the united states the importance of ensuring that we’re doing everything we can to contribute to make united states as great as it as it is,” said Dr. Anderson.

Dr. Anderson also said that it is important to teach the significance of 9 / 11 to the younger generations who did not live through the experience.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.