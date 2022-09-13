TPS celebrates those who support students at foundation breakfast

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Public Schools Foundation celebrated those giving extra support to local students on Tuesday.

The foundation held its 13th annual breakfast Tuesday morning, September 13, at Hummer Sports Park. The foundation honored Ethel and Jim Edwards with their patron’s award -- for their decades of service and support to the district and foundation.

Pamela Johnson-Betts, the Executive Director for the Topeka Public Schools Foundation, Pamela Johnson-Betts, says even that the money raised from the breakfast event provides help for the foundation in a variety of ways.

“We use this funding to do emergency funding,” according to Johnson-Betts. “There are sometimes children that come to school that don’t have the appropriate clothing. We use this money for scholarships. We do this money especially for our great teachers. They are the ones out there who make a difference and sometimes they just don’t have the money to do something that might be above and beyond what you would expect happening in public education.”

Attendees also heard from 501 superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson’s state of the district report. Dr. Anderson said that the district has eliminated the race gap in graduation rates, earned accreditation, and won honors for its dual language program.

The emcees of the breakfast were retired principal Dale Cushinberry and 13′s Melissa Brunner.

