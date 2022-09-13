Topeka police arrest 2 fugitives wanted since 2019 by Tennessee authorities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police on Tuesday afternoon arrested two people wanted on fugitive warrants since 2019 by Tennessee authorities, authorities said.

The pair, a man and a woman, were taken into custody around 12:25 p.m. as they were in a maroon Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that had pulled into the parking lot behind Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4746 S.W. 21st on the city’s west side.

Two juveniles who were with the man and woman in the pickup truck were taken into police custody and were being processed at the Law Enforcement Center, 320 S. Kansas Ave.

Police at the scene said they were informed Tuesday morning the couple might be in Topeka.

A patrol officer spotted the pickup truck, which had a Kansas license plate, on the city’s west side.

Police said officers were able to identify the pickup truck because of distinctive stickers on the back of the vehicle.

The two adults were taken into custody without further incident and no injuries were reported.

Police said it was believed the pair were wanted on warrants in connection with nonviolent crimes.

Several police cruisers and motorcycle units responded to the scene, which was about four blocks east of S.W. 21st and Fairlawn Road.

Meanwhile, the church’s preschool was placed on precautionary lockdown as the incident unfolded in the parking lot, police said.

There were no incidents at the child-care facility, which quickly was allowed to resume its usual activities, police said.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.