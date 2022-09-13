Topeka man arrested after meth, depressants, weed found during traffic stop

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars in Osage Co. after meth, depressants and marijuana were found in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, a deputy stopped a vehicle driven by Terrance N. Ruble, 45, of Topeka, for a traffic violation in the 11200 block of S Topeka Ave. - north of Carbondale.

During the stop, officials said illegal drugs were found.

The Sheriff’s Office said Ruble was arrested and booked into the Osage Co. Jail on the following:

Possession of meth with intent to distribute

Possession of depressants with intent to distribute

Unlawful possession of a prescription drug

No drug tax stamp

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of marijuana

No liability insurance

Driving while license suspended

