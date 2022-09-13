Topeka man arrested after meth, depressants, weed found during traffic stop
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars in Osage Co. after meth, depressants and marijuana were found in his vehicle during a traffic stop.
The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, a deputy stopped a vehicle driven by Terrance N. Ruble, 45, of Topeka, for a traffic violation in the 11200 block of S Topeka Ave. - north of Carbondale.
During the stop, officials said illegal drugs were found.
The Sheriff’s Office said Ruble was arrested and booked into the Osage Co. Jail on the following:
- Possession of meth with intent to distribute
- Possession of depressants with intent to distribute
- Unlawful possession of a prescription drug
- No drug tax stamp
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of marijuana
- No liability insurance
- Driving while license suspended
