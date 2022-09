TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A winless Topeka West Chargers team led 2-1 at the half Monday night against Topeka High but fell short in the end, 4-2.

The Trojans got their second goal from Jayden Vargas, then Logan Murray mid way through the second half and that was enough for the win.

The Trojans move to 3-2 while the Chargers fall to 0-6.

