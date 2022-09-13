Tickets for Zoo Lights 2022 to go on sale Wednesday

Zoo Lights at the Topeka Zoo
Zoo Lights at the Topeka Zoo
By Alex Carter
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo announced tickets and igloo purchases for this year’s Zoo Lights will go live Wednesday, September 14th at 9:00 a.m.

Though the event itself will not open until November, the Zoo is already preparing for this year’s event to be bigger and better than ever.

“You’re going to be allowed into a part of the zoo you’ve never been before. We’ll have a new area that’s going to be open, and you might even come into the zoo a little different way. It’s going to be new, dynamic, different... and we can’t wait to share it with the community,” Zoo Director Brendan Wiley said.

