Soldier man accused of strangling woman reaches plea deal

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Soldier man accused of strangling a woman and leading officers on a chase has pleaded guilty to one charge of aggravated domestic battery in exchange for all other charges being dropped.

KNZA reports that Ervin Mitchell, 46, of Soldier, will be sentenced in October after a plea deal was recently reached in his attempted murder case.

Court documents indicate that Mitchell pleaded no contest in Jackson Co. District Court to felony aggravated domestic battery, which effectively canceled a jury trial in the case.

In exchange for the plea, court records also show that three other charges were dropped - including second-degree murder.

Mitchell was arrested in September 2021 after a domestic disturbance was reported to the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrived to a home to find a woman had been strangled.

Mitchell then attempted to outrun law enforcement in his vehicle when stop sticks were finally deployed on Kansas Highway 62 north of Soldier and officials were able to arrest him.

A sentencing hearing has been set for Oct. 28.

