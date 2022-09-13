Shawnee Co. DA appoints familiar face as new Chief Deputy DA

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County District Attorney has appointed a familiar face as his new Chief Deputy District Attorney.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says on Monday, Sept. 12, he appointed Charles Kitt as his new Chief Deputy District Attorney. He said the vacancy was created by the appointment of former Chief Deputy Brett Watson as a District Court Judge.

Kagay noted that Kitt earned his Juris Doctorate from Washburn University School of Law in 2006 and worked for the DA’s Office as an intern during that time. After he graduated, he started his legal career as a prosecutor in the office.

After Kitt spent several years in both the public and private sector, Kagay said he was chosen as the Chief of Prosecution for the City of Topeka in September 2015. In this role, he was responsible for reforming various procedures in Municipal Court - including the revision of the dangerous dog ordinance and the establishment of a docket just for code violations.

The DA indicated that Kitt spent several years in this role until he again joined the DA’s Office as Chief of Staff for Kagay in January 2017.

“Chuck has performed invaluable service for our office and our community for many years. He brings a wealth of experience to this new role, both in litigation and office administration. Chuck is well known for his integrity, attention to detail, legal knowledge, and fundamental fairness. He is ideally suited for this new role, and we are fortunate to have him.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.