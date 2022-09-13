Sen. Marshall honored with award for work with veterans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall, along with a Kansas City Royals Hall of Famer and country music artist, has been awarded a national award for his work with veterans.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he was honored as a 2022 Lee Greenwood Patriot Award recipient during a ceremony at the National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City on Tuesday morning, Sept. 13.

As he accepted the award, Sen. Marshall expressed deep appreciation for all veterans.

“Taking care of veterans, service members, and military families is and will continue to be a high priority for me. Today we stand here in the World War I Museum at Memorial Park, which honors the 4.7 million Americans who served our nation in World War I, including 116,516 who made the ultimate sacrifice,” Marshall said. “America, with all its problems and challenges, is still the greatest nation in the world.”

“Make no mistake about it, I’m fighting as hard today as I did as a young 2nd lieutenant in the Army to defend our constitution and keep this country great,” he continued. “We must always take moments like this and yesterday’s anniversary to remember that freedom is not free.”

Meredith Iler, National Chairman of Helping A Hero, introduced Marshall to the audience.

“Dr. Roger Marshall is a leader in Congress. He made sure veterans had health care. He made sure they were able to do clinics in their hometowns,” she said. “When Dr. Roger Marshall got elected to the United States Senate, he made sure that in that Senate bill our veterans had the opportunity to go to a doctor in their hometown for even specialized surgeries. That has revolutionized our prosthetic support system.”

“Our female veterans were disadvantaged through the limitations of what the VA was offering and not responding to what our female veterans needed,” she continued. “It was really that leadership that Dr. Roger Marshall had to make sure that our veterans had the opportunity all the time to have what they needed. I just appreciate that and as a veteran himself, he knew what it’s like to wear the cloth of this country, to raise your hand, and volunteer to be a part of the best fighting force in the world.”

Marshall noted that the Lee Greenwood Patriot Award recognized leaders who support veterans and the military. Along with himself, he said Kansas City Royal’s Hall of Famer George Brett and country music artist Tate Stevens were honored with the awards.

Marshall indicated that the award is a partner of Helping A Hero - an organization that provides support for military personnel who were severely injured in the Global War on Terror. He said Helping A Hero provides specially adapted homes for those who qualify through partnerships made with builders, developers, communities and veterans.

During Tuesday’s ceremony, Marshall said Helping A Hero also donated a home to Kansan and retired U.S. Army Specialist Robert Buck.

