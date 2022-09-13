Riley County Health Department offers free rapid covid testing

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Health Department (RCHD) will once again provide free, in-person COVID-19 tests in a mobile trailer parked in the lower parking lot near the RCHD Family and Child Resource Center at 2101 Claflin Road.

Testing will be available by appointment only, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with no walk-ins accepted. People can schedule appointments as soon as two hours in advance and as far as five days out.

Nasal swab PCR testing will be conducted using the RCHD mobile lab trailer. Patients will be asked to follow the signs, park in one of the designated spots, and remain in their vehicle for the test. Patients will not be asked for insurance or any financial information to be eligible, and anyone can get tested. Test results will be available within 30 minutes. People who have scheduled appointments will be asked to fill out information on the PATIENTXCHANGE portal in order to receive results.

RCHD director, Julie Gibbs, said they want to offer this to everyone as the winter months approach and make this easy for everyone. ”We feel its very important to offer this to our community as we see our numbers start to rise again and just going into the winter months we think its very important to be able to offer this to our community also we’re the only organization here in riley county that offers free PCR testing no insurance needed,” said Gibbs.

RCHD will continue to distribute free at-home test kits at the health clinic, located at 2030 Tecumseh Road. For more information and data about the Riley County COVID-19 response visit www.rileycountyks.gov/covid.

