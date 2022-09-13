Omni Circle is offering free lawn care to certain Topeka residents

By Reina Flores
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Volunteers from Omni Circle are cutting down the stress of responsibility of residents around Topeka by just a simple task.

“There’s a lot of people in the neighborhood that are older that can’t cut the grass. I think it’s nice that these young men are doing this community service, helping us and some of us need help,” said resident Donald Perkins.

One year ago, it all started with an idea on how to both help the people in Topeka, and to beautify the neighborhoods.

“We knock on doors, we also send out flyers, and we also have different social media so people can reach out and contact us if they need a mowing service or their lawns to be cut. Whether they are unable or disabled or don’t have anyone to cut it for them,” said volunteer Jermel Walker.

Whether the grass is overgrown, the weeds are tall, these volunteers are ready to get their hands dirty.

“We also look at if no one is home or if it’s an empty lot. If it is highly overgrown, we go ahead and knock that down because the neighbors aren’t responsible for it, someone is, but it’s just not been gotten to, so we just help with that and knock it down,” Walker said.

After over a year of mowing lawns, this group hopes they are leaving the community with a message.

“I have children, I have grandchildren growing up in this community, so I want to set an example for them. I want to inspire others to do the same and if we all could just donate a little of our time, just imagine what Topeka could be.” he said.

This is a free service for just the central park community, you can find out how to contact them here.

