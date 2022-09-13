Nearly 60 arrested during joint court compliance operation in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly 60 people were arrested during a joint court compliance operation in Topeka at the end of August.

The Topeka Police Department says along with several county, state and federal partners - including the U.S. Marshal Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation - conducted a court compliance operation between Aug. 26 and Sept. 12.

During the operation, TPD said 58 suspects were arrested, clearing 78 Felony Warrants and 30 Misdemeanor Warrants. However, it said the operation focused its efforts on Sept. 8.

TPD said it would like to thank the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office and Shawnee Co. Emergency Communications Center and everyone who helps to keep the community safe.

Anyone with information about any of the cases should contact TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

