Nearly $2K taken from Manhattan resident’s bank account after identity theft

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly $2,000 was taken from one Manhattan resident’s bank account after what is believed to be a case of identity theft.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, officers were called to the 100 block of Courthouse Plz. with reports of identity theft.

When officials arrived, they said KS State Bank reported an unknown suspect used personal information to change a direct deposit, resulting in a $1,730 loss for the resident’s account.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

