Manhattan welcomes familiar face as Recreation Superintendent

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan has welcomed a familiar face as its new Recreation Superintendent, Chris Curtis, who returned to work in August.

The City of Manhattan says Parks and Recreation Director Chris Curtis is hard at work hiring new coordinators and supervisors as the workforce rebuilds during fall programming.

The City said Curtis is a familiar face who rejoined the staff on Aug. 15 and oversees the Recreation Division as it works to provide and create affordable recreational, cultural, education and leisure opportunities to benefit and enhance the lives of everyone in the Manhattan area. He previously served in the same position from 2014 to 2015.

Among other duties, the City said Curtis will work to ensure quality programs for the community through directing the planning, organization, training and implementation of each activity while also carrying budgetary responsibilities. He also oversees daily operations at the water parks, ice rink, and most recreation facilities which include the Anthony and Eisenhower rec centers.

“I am delighted to have Chris join our team here in Manhattan,” said Wyatt Thompson, interim MPRD director. “Chris is a very friendly, engaging person who will be an asset to this community. He has a deep understanding of recreation best practices, developed over 25-plus years of working in multiple Kansas communities. His extensive experience and professional contacts will be invaluable to us as we strive to re-establish the department, become fully staffed, and expand our seasonal programming going forward.”

The City noted that Curtis is a native Kansan who has served in various parks positions with the cities of Concordia, Dodge City, Lawrence, Manhattan, and Salina as well as Shawnee County Parks + Recreation, throughout his 25-year career.

Most recently, the City indicated that Curtis served as recreation superintendent in Dodge City from 2001 to 2008 and in Salina from 2008 to 2014.

After 2 years in the private sector, the City said Curtis returned to government work in 2015 when he took over as recreation director of Concordia and then served part-time in facility maintenance for the City of Salina from 2018 to 2020 when he transitioned to a park planner and project manager with SCP+R.

According to the City, Curtis earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from Kansas State University in 1991 and a second degree in recreation from Emporia State University in 1997. He also earned a master’s degree in sports administration from the University of Kansas in 2000.

“I am thrilled to return to the Manhattan community and serve its residents,” Curtis said. “This is an exciting opportunity to better tailor our recreational offerings to our community’s needs in a financially responsible and sustainable way. Along the way, we hope to bring some new innovations I have seen work in other communities, as well as brand-new program offerings!”

The City noted that Curtis replaced Randi Clifford who retired earlier in 2022. He is a 25-year member of the Kansas Recreation and Park Association, a 22-year member of the National Recreation and Park Association, and a registered official with the Kansas State High School Activities Association since 1994. He also previously held Aquatic Facility Operator and Red Cross CPR/AED certifications.

